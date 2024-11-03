Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 30,234 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.98 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

