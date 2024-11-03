Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 385 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.06 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

