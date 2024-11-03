Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
