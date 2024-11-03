Financial Contrast: Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) vs. Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF – Get Free Report) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Lala and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.50% 9.79% 6.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Grupo Lala shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Lala 0 0 0 0 N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Lala and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Grupo Lala.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Lala and Nature’s Sunshine Products”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A $1.26 0.67 Nature’s Sunshine Products $445.32 million 0.54 $15.08 million $0.80 16.39

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Lala. Grupo Lala is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Grupo Lala on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a food and beverage company in Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and Central America. The company operates through three segments: Milk, Dairy Products, and Beverages and Others. The company offers milks and dairy formulas, yogurt, cheese, cream, butter, probiotic drinks, butter and margarine, flavored milks, cold meats, ice creams, desserts etc., as well as juice and fruit drinks, sausages, mayonnaise, and other products, such as packaging materials.It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature’s Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

