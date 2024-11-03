Financial Contrast: Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) versus Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vericel alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Vericel has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vericel and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $57.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 328.94%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Vericel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Vigil Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $197.52 million 10.92 -$3.18 million $0.00 -4,399,000.00 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.12) -1.83

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.37% 0.35% 0.22% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -76.02% -62.85%

Summary

Vericel beats Vigil Neuroscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.