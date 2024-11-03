First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 2,202 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

