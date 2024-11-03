First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

