First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 548 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $45.13 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.