First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $113.61 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.