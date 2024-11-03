First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $514,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,620,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,304,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $85.80 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

