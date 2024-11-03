First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $549,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $425.84 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.02 and a 1 year high of $455.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

