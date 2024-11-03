First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $603,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,505,000 after buying an additional 4,888,099 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,606,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 12,539,737 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,638,000 after buying an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,564,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,856,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.94 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.