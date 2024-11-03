First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $640,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $283,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,240,262.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

