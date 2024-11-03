First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $531.68 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $525.36 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.26.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,679. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

