First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 941 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 86.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $212.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.