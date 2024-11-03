First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 117.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13,968.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $145.45 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.