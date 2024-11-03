First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.59 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

