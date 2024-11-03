First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

