First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,047 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

