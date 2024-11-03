Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

