Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

FND opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

