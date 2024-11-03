FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 21.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.