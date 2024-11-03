Francis Mckay Sells 11,755 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 30.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Jabil by 222.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.