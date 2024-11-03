FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $142.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $149.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

