Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

