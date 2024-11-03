Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.15 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.