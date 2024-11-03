HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

PTN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

