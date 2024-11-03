HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
PTN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
