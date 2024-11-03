HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

RGLS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 920.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

