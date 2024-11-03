Head-To-Head Survey: D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) vs. Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and D’Ieteren Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $2.95 billion 1.14 $86.66 million $2.73 57.27 D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 116.36

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than D’Ieteren Group. Boyd Group Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 1 0 0 2 3.00 D’Ieteren Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boyd Group Services and D’Ieteren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and D’Ieteren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 1.93% 7.61% 2.63% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. D’Ieteren Group pays an annual dividend of 0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. D’Ieteren Group pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats D’Ieteren Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services



Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About D’Ieteren Group



D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Autoglass, Carglass, Lebeau Vitres d'autos, Speedy Glass, Safelite AutoGlass, O'Brien, and Smith&Smith brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, writing tools, planners, diaries, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advisory services. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

