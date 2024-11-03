Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $215,998,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,187 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 269,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

