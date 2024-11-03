Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,980,000 after acquiring an additional 471,991 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %
JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
