HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,145 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 401.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.18 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

