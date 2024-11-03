HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 1,156 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

