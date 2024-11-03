HM Payson & Co. Has $26,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vontier by 32.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.