HM Payson & Co. Invests $41,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $793.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.81 and a 12-month high of $861.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $781.33 and its 200-day moving average is $712.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

