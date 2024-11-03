HM Payson & Co. Purchases 650 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $33,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.