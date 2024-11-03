HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $223.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.