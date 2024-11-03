HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

