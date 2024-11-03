HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $565.23 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.70, a PEG ratio of 7,376.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

