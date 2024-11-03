IAM Advisory LLC Sells 782 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.02.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

