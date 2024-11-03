IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 40.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

