IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.95 Million in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.57% of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA:BITU opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
