Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIX opened at $392.31 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.23 and a 52-week high of $424.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average is $338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

