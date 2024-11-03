Insider Selling: Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Major Shareholder Sells $748,000.00 in Stock

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bliss Ltd King sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,847.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Richtech Robotics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.27. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Richtech Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics Inc. ( NASDAQ:RR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Richtech Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.