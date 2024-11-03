International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.