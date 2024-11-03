International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 12,142.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Down 0.4 %

KEX stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kirby’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KEX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

