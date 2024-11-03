International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 879.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 579.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 109,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

