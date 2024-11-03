International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2,731.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,581 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,605.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,903.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,721 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,988. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.