International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

UTF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

