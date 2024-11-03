Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PBTP stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

